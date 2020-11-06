Betty Ann MidyettCorpus Christi - Betty Midyett has received her wings. She passed peacefully in her home on November 3, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Denver, Colorado on November 3, 1941 to Ralph and Eva Archer. Betty spent many years with Century 21 as a Real Estate Agent, where she was well known and admired. She loved going to the lake, supporting her grandchildren's hobbies, watching movies, listening to music, gambling, and being surrounded by all of her family. She will also be dearly remembered for her love of the holidays and her giving spirit. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She leaves her precious memories to her devoted husband, Dean Midyett, of 45 years; her children, Diana (Ralph) Midyett, David (Nam Sun) Midyett, Kelly (Mike) Grabb, Tina (Charlie) Preston, Deana (Phillip) Midyett; her grandchildren, Joshua, Deano, Ronald, Waylon, Derek, Jimmy, Danny, Katie, Michael, Holly; and 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Evelyn and Ruby; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eva; two babies, Tracey and Tina; sister, Mary; brother, Billy; and grandson, Marvin. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their support and kindness during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Services held at the on-site chapel at 10:00 a.m. with Visitation at 9:00 a.m. and Gravesite Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.