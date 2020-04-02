|
Betty Begole Walker
Betty Begole Walker passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020. Betty was born in Flint, Michigan to Ben and Opal Prater in 1926. She grew up in Missouri and Michigan before finally finding her home in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1959. She loved the beach and the breathtaking view of the bay along Ocean Drive. She never tired of its beauty and watching the sunrise there.
Betty's working career started with being a stay at home mom and then working for Ford in Michigan. She was the bookkeeper at The Auto Center in Corpus when she retired.
Betty was an adventurer and was always ready to go. She loved to travel and tried to see every possible landmark or attraction wherever she went. She loved to dance and would start dancing at the sound of any big band music. Betty was a faithful believer and was active in the South Shore Christian Church. She loved to sing and sang old hymns until the end. Betty was patriotic, supported veteran groups, and was involved in numerous Nueces County republican groups. She loved to play bridge and joined several bridge clubs. Through the years Betty accumulated many friends and some were lifelong. She enjoyed entertaining both friends and family at her home and lake home. To the end there were hints of her sweet hospitality.
First and foremost she was a mom who made a wonderful, loving home filled with laughter and adventure for her son. She instilled in him her values and work ethic. Betty enjoyed being a grandmother and loved her grandchildren dearly. She was always at the center of fun times whether it was time at the Lake House, being in the middle of an all day card or domino game session, taking them on amusing excursions, or simply having a lively conversation with them. There was always laughter. Good and sweet memories were made that will last a lifetime and be told over and over again.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Dennis Walker, her father and mother Ben and Opal Prater, her brother Calvin Prater, and her stepson, Donald Walker.
She is survived by her son Tim Begole and wife Christi of Arlington and stepson Bill Walker and wife Susan of Portland and grandchildren: Tim (Therese), Ben (Laurie), Andrew, Christopher (Paul) and Maxx (Sara) Begole; Dennis (Lori Jo), Nathan (Cassie), and Cecily Walker and fourteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Freedom Hospice and Heartis Arlington for the kind, loving and compassionate care given to Mom.
In lieu of flowers it was Betty's wish that memorials be made to South Shore Christian Church or veterans' groups.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020