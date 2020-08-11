1/1
Betty Campbell DeLoach
Betty Campbell DeLoach

Corpus Christi - Betty Campbell DeLoach passed away August 5, 2020 at the age of 93. She was a lifelong Corpus Christi resident, former Nueces County Courthouse employee as a switchboard operator, wife to James DeLoach and mother of 5. A Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Please visit Betty's tribute page at https://www.seasidefuneral.com/tributes/Betty-DeLoach to view a livestream of her service visit https://www.facebook.com/bjmoore33/posts/10158761038618680






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
