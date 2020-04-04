|
|
Betty Craft Parr
Corpus Christi, TX - Betty Craft Parr was born in Houston, TX on January 5, 1925 passed away on April 2, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Lockhart, TX High School and attended University of Houston. Betty worked at Humble Oil & Refining Company as a secretary.
She is preceded in death by her husband Walter L. Parr of Lockhart, TX. She is survived by her sons: Walter L. Parr, Jr. of Corpus Christi, David Christopher (Phyllis) Parr of Corpus Christi; grandchildren: David Parr, Molly Parr both of Houston, TX, Lamoyne (Stephanie) Parr of Shreveport, LA, Channing Parr of Benton, LA, Keanan (Jeffrey) Wiegel of Zachary, LA; great-grandchildren: Brady Wiegel also of Zachary, LA.
Graveside Service at Municipal Burial Park Cemetery in Lockhart, TX on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 2 p.m.
Special Thank you to the attendants on the 2nd floor of Holmgreen Home Health Providers and Kindred Hospice for their excellent care and compassion. May love and peace be with all of you. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be sent to: www.funerariadelangel.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020