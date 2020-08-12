Betty Jane Konarik



Corpus Christi - Betty Jane Konarik passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 3, 2020 at the age of 85. She will be remembered as a loving and most giving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She was always there for each of us.



Betty is preceded in death by the "Love of her life" her husband of 56 years, Stanley Steve Konarik, Sr., her parents, Kaspar and Olga Zdansky, brother Julius Zdansky and sister Helen Mikulec. Left to cherish her memories are her children Debbie Bush (Boyfriend Bryan Ramsey), Stanley (Shirley) Konarik, Jr., Donnie Konarik (Fiancé Traci Young), Karen (Randy) Major and six wonderful grandsons Brian Bush (Jimmy Saiz), Tyler, Tanner (Betsy) and Colton Konarik, Weston and Marshall Major; four step-grandchildren Julie (Tom) Shields, David Lankford, Lauren Coker and Lyndsi Young; brothers George Zdansky and Laddie (L.A.) Zdansky; sisters Mary Zarosky and Janie Pavlicek and many nieces and nephews.



Betty will be remembered by many for the kolaches, strudels and German chocolate cake she would make for them. She was an excellent cook and seamstress and loved to dance.



Betty retired at the age age of 65, from the Nueces County Appraisal District where she was a Supervisor for 31 years. She retired to a life of gardening, canning vegetables and fruits and watching her husband raise cattle. She loved traveling and spending time with family. She will be dearly missed. "Love you Mom" - "Until we see y'all again, Dad she's all yours."



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Windsor Calallen Nursing Home and Harbor Hospice for the loving care of our mother during her final days.



Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, TX.. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5620 Gollihar Road, Corpus Christi, TX. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are David Zarosky, Derek Zarosky, Zachary Zarosky, Bernard Zarosky, Jr., John Zdansky, Jr. and Larry Mikulec.









