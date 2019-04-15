|
Betty Jane Lerz Atchley Kruyer
Corpus Christi - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Betty Jane Lerz Atchley Kruyer, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend.
She left us peacefully on April 12, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was in her 86th year. Born on August 29, 1932, in Edinburg, TX. Betty ran around her parents' grapefruit orchard as a little girl with her cherished sister, Sandy. In high school she twirled her baton for the marching band with beauty and grace like the fabulous woman she came to be. She worked hard to provide for her family and retired from the Nueces County Clerk's Office after 30 years with the County.
She went on adventures like sailing from Connecticut to Corpus Christi without knowing how to swim, then eventually completed swim lessons in her later years while going on to love water aerobics, attending multiple times a week and enjoying time to catch up with her friends after class.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Bob" Kruyer; her sons, Michael and William Atchley; her brother, Ricky Lerz and her beloved parents, William R. "Bill" and Lillian Lerz.
She is survived by her sister, Sandra Williams; her daughter, Susan (Gary); her son, Greg and her daughters, Debbie and Becky. She was a proud grandmother to Capri, Cody, Travis, Ronnie, Will, Leslie, Jamie, Jeremy, Mandy, Heather, Toben and many great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the or Grace United Methodist Church.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com for the Kruyer family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 15, 2019