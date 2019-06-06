Betty Jean Beauregard-Ruble



Corpus Christi - Betty Jean Beauregard-Ruble of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on June 2, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and heart disease. She was 83 and lived in Texas her whole life. She was born on April 14, 1936 in Corpus Christi to Clarence and Florence (Hitt) Hunt and the oldest of four children.



Betty graduated from Ray High School where she prided herself on being a member of the choir. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice. She also played the piano and the mandolin. Betty attended Del Mar College and attained an Associate's Degree. Betty worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for BJ's Transmission and Strickhausen Land and Cattle Cattle Company in Corpus Christi. For many years, Betty assisted in running the family business, Fisherman's Folly, a local fishing pier and bait stand on Padre Island. However, her passion and most prideful work was being the matriarch to her family as a devoted wife and mother to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is known by many as Mom, Nanny, Nene, Aunt Betty, Sister, Cousin, neighbor and friend. Betty loved her family and friends, fishing the Gulf waters, Las Vegas and the Dallas Cowboys. She was an amazing cook, baker and seamstress.



Betty is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Florence Hunt; her husband Bill Beauregard of 25 years and her husband Durward Ruble of 18 years; her three sons, Terry Michael Laningham, Chuck Laningham and Dean Laningham; and her sister, Linda Stokes.



Betty is survived by her two brothers Jerry and Jimmy Hunt. She leaves behind her son David Laningham and wife; her daughter, Renee Mendez and step-daughter Cheri Smith. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren; Jordan, Hope, Jay, Emmalea, Hannah, Maddie and Michael Laningham, Jeff Smith, Bethany Custard, Sharon Hudson and Dana Lindsey; and 2 great granddaughters, Whitney and Claire; and many nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. that same day. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019