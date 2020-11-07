Betty Jean Glasson



Portland, TX - Betty Jean Glasson, 82, of Portland, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on November 6th, 2020. She transitioned to her heavenly home after heroically fighting cancer for many years.



Betty was born May 14, 1938, in Anding, Mississippi. In 1954, she and her family moved to Portland, Texas where she met her high school sweetheart and her future husband of 63 years, John Edmond Glasson. After graduating from Gregory-Portland High School, they married and set up home in Portland. Betty worked hard to support Ed in his businesses "Ed's Hair Designers" and as a Realtor, and to raise their son Robert. She and Ed were founding members of the North Bay Church of Christ in Portland and served the Lord faithfully.



Throughout her life, Betty was a devoted mother to her child and a very proud "Nana" to both her grandchildren (David and Marie). She was a true Proverbs 31 woman -- always watching over the needs of her family, consistently praying for others, and reading her Bible. A real country cook, she loved making all of her favorite dishes for family and guests. She was known for her "from-scratch" country fried steak, tacos and fruit salad. Antiques were a passion and she collected and sold them for many years. She sang beautifully in "Sweet Adeline's" while enjoying cherished friendships along the way. God helped her establish a church group "Motherly Love" where the older mothers taught younger women about life's challenges and pleasures.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Ruth Massey, and her son, Robert Allen Glasson. She is survived by her husband Ed Glasson; grandchildren David Glasson and his wife Celeste Aldana Glasson of Greenville, TX; and Marie Glasson of Portland, Texas; her sister Vickie Siebert and brother-in-law George of Virginia; her daughter-in-law Nancy Glasson Rose and her husband Jimmie Douglas Rose and children Zachary and Ashley of Ingleside, Texas; her niece Melissa Kolb Palacios and her husband Alphonso and children Gabriel and Victor of Virginia; her niece Kelly Smith and her husband Derek and daughter Madison of Florida; her nephew Christopher Siebert and his wife Beth of Virginia; and her brother-in-laws Bobby Glasson of Portland, Texas, and Billy Glasson of Corpus Christi, Texas.



A viewing will be conducted at Limbaugh Funeral Home, 500 Wildcat Drive, Portland, Texas, on November 9th, 2020 between 5:00 and 7:00 P.M.



Funeral services will be held November 10th, 2020 at the North Bay Church of Christ. 1501 Denver St, Portland, TX. The service will be officiated by Lindsey Gormon. Face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged. There will be a reception immediately after the service. There will be a graveyard service at Seaside Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX at 2:30 PM for immediate family only.



