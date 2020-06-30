1/
Betty Jean Talley
1930 - 2020
Betty Jean Talley

Betty Jean Talley passed on June 28, 2020 in her home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was surrounded by family members and her beloved little dog, Sammy. Betty was born on November 3, 1930 and was a lifelong resident of Corpus Christi. She loved the outdoors and had a passion for gardening as evidenced by her beautiful yard. She was always actively involved with all business ventures with her husband, William T. Talley, Jr. who preceded her in death.

Betty is survived by her son William Talley (wife Emily), daughter Susie Talley Carpenter, daughter Sandie Talley Pacheco, son Roy Talley (wife Rachel) and seven grandchildren and nine greatgrandchildren.

A private service will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in the name of Betty Talley to The South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, 8545 South Staples, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 (361)-852-2100.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
