|
|
Betty Jean (Bunge) Wilkerson Fourrier
August 25, 1929 - April 15, 2020
Betty Jean (Bunge) Wilkerson Fourrier was born Aug. 25, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas. She passed away in Fredericksburg, Texas on April 15, 2020 having moved there from her home in Corpus Christi less than two weeks prior.
Jean was raised in Houston, Texas where she graduated from Reagan High School Class of '47 and enjoyed keeping up with her fellow "Reagan Red Coats" alumni (Drum & Bugle Corp.). She loved ice skating at the Polar Wave Ice Rink in Houston and was an active member of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls, Houston Heights Assembly #10. After graduation, she worked for Humble Oil Company's corporate office until she married.
She met Dale M. Wilkerson on a blind date and the following year, on March 25, 1949, they were married in Houston by Rev. W.M. Harrell, of Norhill Baptist Church (the same minister who baptized Jean at the age of 12 and who had married Jean's parents, Herbert H. Bunge and Laila Maria Bristow in 1924). In 1951, Dale's job with the Texas Company took them to Waco, Texas. In 1955, they moved to Corpus Christi, then to Lamar, Texas in 1977. She was a strongly avid fan of both Texas A & M University and the San Antonio Spurs.
She always loved the out-of-doors and travelled and fished with Dale, her husband of 40 years, right up until a few months prior to his death in April 1989. This love for nature and travel continued when she married Elwood "Woody" Fourrier in Lamar, Texas on March 24, 1991. They continued to live in the Lamar community for many years, then Rockport, Texas following Woody's retirement from Mobile Oil Company. In 2000, they moved back to Corpus Christi. They had just purchased a home in Rockport when Woody passed away in July 2010. In early 2011, Jean moved to Boerne, Texas and then returned to Corpus Christi in 2016. Even after the loss of her two husbands, she continued to fish and travel with her kids and grandkids. In all, she toured 11 foreign countries and nearly every state in the US, including Hawaii and Alaska. But Jean especially loved the Texas Gulf Coast and the Texas Hill Country and was always ready to spend a week in New Orleans.
Jean had many treasured memories but her favorite were of her activities as a Girl Scout Leader for her daughter's troop and the organizer and leader for five years of a troop at the Ada Wilson Hospital for Crippled Children in Corpus Christi, as a Cub Scout Leader for her son's den, as Mother Advisor of the Oso Assembly of the Order of the Rainbow for Girls in Corpus Christi, and as an active member of Eastern Star and the Daughter's of the Nile. She and Dale were also very active members of the Shrine Motor Patrol (and its "family") and she, Dale, and Woody stayed very active for decades with the Al Amin Shrine Club. The countless friends she made through her affiliation with these organizations filled her life with laughs, smiles, love, and wonderful memories.
Preceding her in death in addition to her two husbands and her parents are her younger sister Geraldine (Geri) Bunge Zimmerman, niece Candace N. Kindt, and nephew Randal D. Zimmerman. Surviving are her and Dale's two children and their spouses: daughter Linda Joy Wilkerson Campbell (Richard G. Campbell) of Fredericksburg, Texas), son Kent Arlen Wilkerson (Kristen Ruttiger Wilkerson) of Corpus Christi, grandchildren Curt G. Campbell (Kathryn Luper Campbell) of Boerne, Texas, Crystal G. Campbell of Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong, Lauren Wilkerson Wolfe (Kevin Wolfe) of Bryan, Texas, and Daniel P. Wilkerson (Julia Duffy Wilkerson) of Ingleside, Texas, five great-grand daughters: Coralyne Campbell, Colleen Campbell, Callie Wolfe, Emma Wilkerson, and Kyle Wolfe and several beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Pastor John Roberts of Grace Presbyterian Church of Corpus Christi presided over a private family service held April 18th, 2020 at the Old Lamar Cemetery in the Lamar community of Rockport, Texas where Jean was laid to rest beside her cherished husband Dale, near her adored Woody, and close to both of her treasured parents.
Arrangements were directed by Maxwell P. Dunne of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020