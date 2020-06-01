Betty Jo Schwartz Camp



Betty Jo Schwartz Camp 90 years young entered heaven on May 30, 2020 at her daughter's home. Betty Jo was born on June 2, 1929 in Arkansas to Frank and Willie Schwartz. The family moved to Texas at the age of two. She was a lifelong resident of Portland, Texas. Betty Jo married the love of her life Walter Camp. They were married for 48 years until his passing in 2002. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and Great grandmother. Betty retired from South Western Bell after 25 years of service. No surprise her favorite hobby was talking on the phone. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends and will live in our hearts forever.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Siblings, and her beloved husband Walter Camp.



Betty Jo was survived by her daughter Michelle (Eric) Johnson of Aransas Pass One Granddaughter Jessica (Chris) Page of Portland, Texas, Her Great grandchildren Cody, Sunny, and Laney, many nieces and nephews and sister in-law Mozelle Crews of Temple, Texas .Services were private. Graveside service was conducted on June 2, 2020 at the Gregory Cemetery in Portland, Texas. The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice for the care and professionalism from your amazing nurses and staff for our beloved Betty.



