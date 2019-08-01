Services
Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
165 Tor Drive
Seguin, TX 78155
(830) 549-5912
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Tooker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Jo (Roper) Tooker


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Jo (Roper) Tooker Obituary
Betty Jo (Roper) Tooker

New Braunfels - Betty Jo (Roper) Tooker, age 91, passed away on July 30, 2019. Betty was born on December 29, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Samuel Chester and Bertha Jean (Cypert) Roper. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Donald Kenneth Tooker, her son, Mark Tooker, her parents, her brother, William Roper and sister, Norma Rutland and husband Mac Burnett. Survivors include her loving daughters, Susan Presley and husband Roy, and Donna Svenson and husband Mark; daughter-in-law, Jean Tooker; grandchildren, Allison Buegeler and husband Kevin, Roxanne Ramey and husband Chris, David Tooker and wife Ann, Joshua Presley, Rachel O'Brien and husband Andy, Rebekah Presley, Moriah Svenson, Micah Svenson and wife Rachel, and Arel Svenson; great-grandchildren, Madison, Colin, Katie, Emily, Samuel, Thomas, Henry, Jackson, Gwyneth, Tristan, Christie, Electra, and Shadoe; sister, Jane Roy; brother, Robert Roper and wife Jeanette; sister-in-law, Deenie Roper Tillman and husband Joe; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends. Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville and Chaplain Michael McClung officiating. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels, Texas, 78130. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tres Hewell Mortuary - Seguin
Download Now