Betty Joan (King) Daley
Corpus Christi - Betty Joan (King) Daley, 85, of Corpus Christi, formerly from Mathis, passed away February 9th, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born to the late Sam and Nellie King on July 12, 1934, in Bartlett, Texas. Betty graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1952 and married the love of her life, Gene Daley shortly after graduation. They lived together in Corpus Christi until Gene retired from the Corpus Christi Police Department, and they relocated to Mathis, Texas.
Betty is survived by her son, Tom Daley, of Ingleside on the Bay; a sister Margaret Gaines, of Plano; her nephew David Laughlin of Portland. She is also survived by two grandsons; Chad Daley of Austin and Shawn Daley (Sara-Anne) of South Carolina, along with two special great-grandsons, Carter Welsh and Paxton. Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Gene, three sisters, Ruthy, Roinna, and Dorthy and her brothers Coleman and Bryan King.
Betty was an accomplished musician and seamstress until a stroke in 2001 forced her to relearn many of her everyday activities. She reclaimed her ability to crotchet and continued to create beautiful gifts for her loved ones for many more years. Betty was a joy to spend time with and adored by all who knew her. She was not one to sit on the sideline and did not pass up an opportunity to travel, shop or spend time with her many friends and neighbors. She will be greatly missed.
Services honoring Betty will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28th, 2020, at Dobie Funeral Home, 121 N. Duval St. Mathis, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2020