|
|
Betty Joyce Williams
Itasca - Betty Joyce Williams, age 79 of Itasca, Texas went to be with the Lord on Friday August 23, 2019. She was born to Lawton Williams and Mamie Laird Williams on January 2, 1940.
Betty graduated from Itasca High School before attending Texas Women's University in Arlington, Texas where she received a Masters Degree in Nursing. She enjoyed a career in nursing that spanned over 40 years which included working at the University of Texas medical Branch in Galveston as well as teaching at Galveston Community College and at San Antonio College School of Nursing. After retiring she moved to Corpus Christi and lived a wonderful retirement. Betty passed away after a long bout with cancer.
Family and friends were Betty's love and joy. Her best leisure time was spent outdoors, gardening, attending church, traveling abroad and reading.
Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi where she experienced a warm friendship and fellowship with fellow believers.
Betty is survived by the following cousins: Gertha Yokum, Jacqueline Gray, Michael Williams, Jim George Williams, Billie Jean Morrison, and Geraldine Inez Hayes. She also leaves behind a lot of loving and caring relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held in her memory, in the Chapel at First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd. Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 at 2:00 PM on Friday August 30, 2019. The family wishes to thank all those who cared and prayed for her during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 29, 2019