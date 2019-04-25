Services
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery
Corpus Christi - Betty June Simpson, age 85, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born February 23, 1934 in Jacksonville, Texas, to R.P. Hobson Bunch and Nettie Williams Bunch. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi, a former elementary school teacher and homemaker that loved the opera, traveling and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

June was preceded in death by her husband of over 45 years, James W. Simpson; daughter, Kimberly Michele Simpson; sister, Gladys Marie Mobray; and brother, Helman McMahan.

June is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Jaye Simpson of Southlake, TX; son-in-law, Randy Shilling and wife Nanci of Humble, TX; grandchildren, Spencer Simpson, Anna Simpson, and Blake Shilling; sister, B. Joan Flatt and her children, Gregory Flatt and Noel Flatt of Belmont, MA; as well as long time friend and caretaker, Cathy Mattolini and her husband Marco.

Visitation will be on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Sawyer-George Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, TX.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery.

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 25, 2019
