Betty Lancaster SchroederLake City - Betty Lancaster Schroeder, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home in Lake City, TX.She was born July 9, 1930 to James H. And Mary B. Howell in El Dorado, AR. After moving to Alice, TX, where she spent most of her school years, she graduated in 1948 from Corpus Christi High School, and went on to attend Del Mar College. On March 13, 1952 she married her first husband, Jack Q. Lancaster, Jr, sharing 41 years of love and laughter, both on and off the water as both loved boating and fishing. She taught piano and music theory for many years and was a member of the CC Music Teachers Association. During the 60's and 70's she and Jack devoted many hours of service through the USCG Auxiliary, Flotilla 71. Jack preceded her in death on May 17, 1993. She is survived by her three children, Jack Q. Lancaster, III (Elizabeth), Carol "Lyn"Christoph (Mark), and Becky L. Pansano (Floyd), 9 grandchildren, Sarah Lancaster, John Lancaster, David Lancaster, Emily Christoph-Baker, Andrew Christoph, Allison Pansano-Berg, Jeremy Pansano, Thomas Pansano and Kate Pansano, 3 great-grandchildren, Caleb Berg, Luke Berg and Madalyn Berg, a sister Sarah F. McKninney, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers, David and Sam, sister, Jimmy Louise and her husband from her marriage in 2004, William A. Schroeder, who passed in 2017.Visitation will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 7:00pm Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at Seaside Memorial Park on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at 1:00pm