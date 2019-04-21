Betty Lee DeBrosse



Corpus Christi - Betty Lee DeBrosse, age 89, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1930 to Frank and Betty Schild in Dayton, Ohio. She graduated from Miller High School in 1948.



Betty was married to her husband, Gerald DeBrosse, for over fifty years. Betty was executive accountant for the Driscoll Foundation Corporation.



Betty was a loving wife, mother, cousin, aunt, friend as well as a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi International Sorority. She was a champion of animal and wildlife rescue, including longhorn cattle and transforming her and her son's ranch into a wildlife and pet sanctuary. She will always be remembered for her genuine love of everyone she met, sense of humor, hugs, laughter and parties.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald DeBrosse and her parents Betty and Frank Schild. Left to cherish her memories is Gerald DeBrosse, Jr. and many friends and family. She was a rare and beautiful light to this world.



A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Seaside Memorial Park. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary