Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
For more information about
Betty Boatman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Boatman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise Boatman


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Louise Boatman Obituary
Betty Louise Boatman

Corpus Christi, TX

Betty Louise Boatman, 88, passed away in Ozark, Missouri on February 16, 2019. She was born in Menard, Texas on March 1, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John White (1948 to 1975) and husband, Harvey Boatman (1979-1991), a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.

She had worked in banking for years before retiring. She enjoyed crafts and doll making with her friends. She had many travels. She was an active member of her church and loved her church family and all her friends.

She is survived by a son, Jay White (Cindy), and daughter, Sandy Burnip (Dean); 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 am with a Funeral service to be follow at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at the Union Hill Church of Christ 865 N. Nicholas Rd. Nixa, Mo 65714.

To offer condolences visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now