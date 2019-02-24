|
Betty Louise Boatman
Corpus Christi, TX
Betty Louise Boatman, 88, passed away in Ozark, Missouri on February 16, 2019. She was born in Menard, Texas on March 1, 1930. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John White (1948 to 1975) and husband, Harvey Boatman (1979-1991), a granddaughter, and a great-granddaughter.
She had worked in banking for years before retiring. She enjoyed crafts and doll making with her friends. She had many travels. She was an active member of her church and loved her church family and all her friends.
She is survived by a son, Jay White (Cindy), and daughter, Sandy Burnip (Dean); 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 9:00 am with a Funeral service to be follow at 10:00 am at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the food pantry at the Union Hill Church of Christ 865 N. Nicholas Rd. Nixa, Mo 65714.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019