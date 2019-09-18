Services
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Louise (Gallagher) Whittaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Louise (Gallagher) Whittaker Obituary
Betty Louise (Gallagher) Whittaker

- - Betty Louise Whittaker passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at home. She was 88 years old. She was born on July 16, 1931 in Seguin, Texas to Arthur and lvy Whitener.

Her family moved to Corpus Christi at an early age, where she lived her entire life, graduating from Flour Bluff High School and Business college.

Betty was a loving mother and housewife raising two children.

She is survived by her son Stacy Gallagher (Debie) and her daughter Lisa Williford (Tony), six Grandkids and Two Great-Grandkids.

A visitation will be held Friday, September 20th from 6-8 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.