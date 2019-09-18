|
Betty Louise (Gallagher) Whittaker
- - Betty Louise Whittaker passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at home. She was 88 years old. She was born on July 16, 1931 in Seguin, Texas to Arthur and lvy Whitener.
Her family moved to Corpus Christi at an early age, where she lived her entire life, graduating from Flour Bluff High School and Business college.
Betty was a loving mother and housewife raising two children.
She is survived by her son Stacy Gallagher (Debie) and her daughter Lisa Williford (Tony), six Grandkids and Two Great-Grandkids.
A visitation will be held Friday, September 20th from 6-8 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019