|
|
Betty M. Harris
Corpus Christi - Betty M. Harris, age 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on October 7, 1935, to Bill and Nettie Maderer in Premont, TX. She later met the love of her life and married Will Harris on September 4, 1959. They shared a wonderful fifty-three years together before his passing. She will be remembered for her quiet, loving nature. Betty was a loving mother, wife, sister, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband, Will Harris and her parents, Bill and Nettie Maderer. Betty is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Mike) Branch of Westlake Village, CA; Cindy (Ellis) Martin of Corpus Christi, TX; granddaughter Nicole Branch; and brother, Bill (Judy) Maderer of Bastrop, TX.
A visitation will be begin at 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 22, at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 19 to May 20, 2020