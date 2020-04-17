|
|
Betty M. Mulheron
Corpus Christi - Betty Maria "Oma" Mulheron, age 87, has gone home to her Lord and Savior on April 10th, 2020 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was born in Amberg, Germany on December 19, 1932 to Christine and George Schieder. Losing both her parents at a young age, she and her older sister helped raise the 4 younger siblings. In 1961, she married the love of her life and began a new chapter with her husband that was a member of the United States Army. Traveling all over Germany and the United States, she finally was able to call Las Cruces, NM, home with her husband and children. Losing her husband after 56 years of marriage, she decided to move to Corpus Christi, TX. Betty enjoyed the Viera Retirement Community she lived in where she met many people that became friends with her very quickly. She worked out twice a day at the Viera, and planned her daily tasks and doctor appointments around the workout schedule. "Betty 2" as she was known around the Viera, loved to talk and learn about everyone. She was just a fun and loving person to be around, and she will be missed by so many.
She is survived by her children Edward Mulheron of Reno, NV, Corinna Edda Bushnell of Chandler, AZ, Eileen Michelle (John) Abbott of Corpus Christi, TX, James Mark (Florence) Mulheron of Las Cruces, NM and Anthony John (Priscilla) Mulheron of Corpus Christi, TX; Siblings Herman (Alice) Ilnseher of Toms River, NJ and Edda (Phil) Schiller Miller of La Grande, OR, sister in law Kathi Schieder of Amberg, Germany as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband James Lee Mulheron; parents Christine and Georg Schieder; siblings Theresia Schlossarek, Michael Schieder, George Ilnseher; sister-in law Erica Ilnseher and her beloved dog "Gman."
Funeral arrangements are being made by Seaside Memorial in Corpus Christi, TX. A Catholic memorial service will be held on April 22, 2020 at 1pm, with entombment in the Reid Chapel Mausoleum to follow.
Due to COVID-19 Stay at home orders, no visitors are allowed for the ceremony but it will be live streamed at the link: https://www.oneroomstreaming.com/view/authorise.php?k=158715474656216
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020