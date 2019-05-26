Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Grafflin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Mae Grafflin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Mae Grafflin Obituary
Betty Mae Grafflin

Corpus Christi - Betty Mae Grafflin passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 89 in Corpus Christi, Texas at Angel Bright Hospice after her long battle with Alzheimer's. The family was able to spend meaningful time with her in her last few hours.

Betty is survived by her son David of Corona, CA and her daughter Debbi and her husband Joe of Corpus Christi, Texas, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Betty had been married to Bob Grafflin, who passed away in 2014, for 64 wonderful years. They had lived a very meaningful life of serving their Lord in all capacities in their church, their community and wherever God called them to serve, they served gladly and abundantly. Mom missed our father terribly and often mentioned how she longed to be with him.

We are blessed knowing they have been reunited for all of eternity.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.