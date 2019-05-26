|
Betty Mae Grafflin
Corpus Christi - Betty Mae Grafflin passed away on May 16, 2019 at the age of 89 in Corpus Christi, Texas at Angel Bright Hospice after her long battle with Alzheimer's. The family was able to spend meaningful time with her in her last few hours.
Betty is survived by her son David of Corona, CA and her daughter Debbi and her husband Joe of Corpus Christi, Texas, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Betty had been married to Bob Grafflin, who passed away in 2014, for 64 wonderful years. They had lived a very meaningful life of serving their Lord in all capacities in their church, their community and wherever God called them to serve, they served gladly and abundantly. Mom missed our father terribly and often mentioned how she longed to be with him.
We are blessed knowing they have been reunited for all of eternity.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 26, 2019