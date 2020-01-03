|
Betty Marie Stearman Thomas
Corpus Christi - Betty Marie Stearman Thomas, 72, of Corpus Christi Texas, passed away peacefully after a short battle with lung cancer and joined our Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
Betty was born on April 13, 1947 to Willie and Jackie Stearman. She received an accounting degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi. She had her own business, Betty Thomas Bookkeeping. Betty touched many lives and made many friends through her business. She had a big heart and would do anything for those she loved and cared about. She will be greatly missed, but will live on in our hearts and cherished memories.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Willie Lee Stearman, step-father (Daddy) James Kimble, and brothers Jim Kimble, Bill Kimble and Larry (Babe) Kimble.
Left to cherish her memories are her mom, Jackie Kimble of Dekalb, TX; husband of 54 years John Thomas, Sr. of Corpus Christi, TX; son, John (Pam) Thomas, Jr. of Webster, TX; son, Vince (Carla Newkirk) Thomas of Banquete, TX; step-daughter, Tammy (Bryan) McKinney of Mineola, TX; brothers, Jerry Kimble of Forth Worth, Texas; Art Kimble (Candy) of Grapeland, TX and several grandchildren.
Visitation with family present will be on Monday January 6th, 2020 from 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Sawyer George Funeral Home.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020