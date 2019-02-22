|
|
Betty Rade
Goliad, TX
Betty Kay Lutenbacher Rade, 66 passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. A resident of Goliad, Texas Kay, the wife of Brent Rade was the daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Lutenbacher of Refugio.
The memorial service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, 214 N Market street. A visitation will follow at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to Goliad Pet Adoption, P.O. Box 304, Goliad Texas 77963.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 22, 2019