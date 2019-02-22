Services
Grace Funeral Home
214 N. Market St
Goliad, TX 77963
(361) 645-3216
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Grace Funeral Home
214 N. Market St
Goliad, TX 77963
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Rade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Rade

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Rade Obituary
Betty Rade

Goliad, TX

Betty Kay Lutenbacher Rade, 66 passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Victoria, Texas. A resident of Goliad, Texas Kay, the wife of Brent Rade was the daughter of the late Jack and Ruby Lutenbacher of Refugio.

The memorial service will be Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grace Funeral Home in Goliad, 214 N Market street. A visitation will follow at the family home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kay's memory to Goliad Pet Adoption, P.O. Box 304, Goliad Texas 77963.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now