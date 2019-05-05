|
Betty Read Bullen
Corpus Christi - Betty Read Bullen passed away on May 1, 2019, at age 90. Betty Ruth Powell was born in Leonard, Texas, on December 5, 1928, to Kibbie K. Powell and Mabel Ann Hollowell. She grew up in Paris, Texas, graduating as salutatorian of her class. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Robstown who believed honesty was the foundation of character. She worked as a bookkeeper for many years in the hospitality industry in Robstown and Corpus Christi before moving to San Angelo, where she and her husband John were owner/operators of car rental agencies in San Angelo and Abilene. Following their retirement, they returned to Corpus Christi to be closer to family and friends. Betty was an avid reader, a generous friend, and a master at the bridge table.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, E. Gene Powell; husband, James E. Read, husband, John E. Bullen; daughter, Deborah Ann Read; and son-in-law, Steven G. Knorr.
She is survived by her beloved friend and caretaker, Velma Garcia; daughters, Rhonda Read Turner (Steve) and Cynthia Read Knorr; son, Jeffrey E. Bullen (Rachel); step-daughter, Barbara Walker (Ray); step-sons, Johnny Bullen and Arthur Bullen; grandchildren, Stephen Turner (Maggie), Alexis Read, Leigh Ann Podschelne (Paul), Jennifer Read, Melanie Streekstra (Eric), Travis Knorr (Michelle Walsh), Joshua Bullen (Katelyn), Jeremy Bullen (Katie), Jonathan Bullen, Ivan Walker (Cindy), Heidi Walker, Jeremy Walker (Lori), Chris Walker (Heather); 15 great-grandchildren to whom she was known as Grandma Boop; 2 great-great-grandchildren; caretaker, Pamala Terrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her family is grateful for Betty's love and care throughout her life and thanks the staff of Altus Hospice for the loving care shown to their mother and grandmother. They invite all who knew Betty to join them in celebrating her life.
All services will be held at Sawyer-George Funeral Home, 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi. Visitation is scheduled from 5 to 8 pm on Sunday, May 5, and funeral services at 2 pm on Monday, May 6, followed by burial at Memorial Park, 4607 FM 1889, Robstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Nueces County Keach Family Library, 1000 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, Texas 78380.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019