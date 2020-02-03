Services
Beulah Kathleen Anderson

Beulah Kathleen Anderson Obituary
Beulah Kathleen Anderson

Bishop - Beulah Kathleen Anderson, age 95, a resident of Bishop, Texas passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at the River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born February 10, 1924 in Bangs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her Husband Earl Clifford "Andy" Anderson; her parents, Audrey A. and Kitty M. McEntire, and brother W.C. "Billy" McEntire.

She is survived by her two sons, Audrey Carl (Georgia) Anderson of Kingsville, Clifford Chris (Frank Iwanski) Anderson of Corpus Christi. Grandchildren Amy (Wesley) Vivion of Kingsville, and Austin Anderson of Corpus Christi. Three Great-Grandchildren, Tildon, Wyatt, and Allyson Vivion all of Kingsville, Texas.

Kathleen was a loving wife, mother and Grandmother. She met "Andy" Anderson at Camp Bowie in Brownwood, Texas where she worked in the commissary. They married on his return from servicing in WWII August 1945 and moved to Bishop. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church of Bishop where she taught Sunday School. She enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was a member of the Woodman of the World and auxiliary. Kathleen may best be remembered as "The Avon Lady" in Bishop. She was an Avon representative for over 35 years and a member of the Honor Society of Avon from the beginning and the President's Club. Kathleen and Andy were always there supporting and cheering on the kids in whatever sports, school, church or scouting events they were participating in

Public visitation will take place from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, Kingsville, Texas.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, Kingsville, Texas, with Rev. Brent Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop, Texas at Restland Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at River Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation for their loving care given.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the Bishop Cemetery Association at P.O. Box 142, Bishop, Texas 78343
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
