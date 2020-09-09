Beulah Porche-Scott
Corpus Christi - Beulah Mae Porche-Scott, 86, transitioned August 30, 2020.
Born November 19, 1933 to Oscar Porche Sr and Mable Charleston Porche.
Survivors: 3 nieces and 4 nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents: brothers, Oscar Porche Jr and Robert Porche.
Visitation 10-1 p.m. with 1 p.m. funeral Friday, September 11, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.
Arrangements entrusted to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.