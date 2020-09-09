1/
Beulah Porche-Scott
1933 - 2020
Beulah Porche-Scott

Corpus Christi - Beulah Mae Porche-Scott, 86, transitioned August 30, 2020.

Born November 19, 1933 to Oscar Porche Sr and Mable Charleston Porche.

Survivors: 3 nieces and 4 nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents: brothers, Oscar Porche Jr and Robert Porche.

Visitation 10-1 p.m. with 1 p.m. funeral Friday, September 11, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.

Arrangements entrusted to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral
01:00 PM
Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home
1477 Carl Ramert Dr
Yoakum, TX 77995
(361) 293-5656
