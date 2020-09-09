Or Copy this URL to Share

Beulah Porche-Scott



Corpus Christi - Beulah Mae Porche-Scott, 86, transitioned August 30, 2020.



Born November 19, 1933 to Oscar Porche Sr and Mable Charleston Porche.



Survivors: 3 nieces and 4 nephews.



Preceded in death by her parents: brothers, Oscar Porche Jr and Robert Porche.



Visitation 10-1 p.m. with 1 p.m. funeral Friday, September 11, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home in Yoakum.



Arrangements entrusted to Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.









