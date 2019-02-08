|
Beverly Ann Trawick Ray
Corpus Christi, TX
Beverly Ann Trawick Ray, age 80, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Corpus Christi TX, with her son Mark and daughter in law Robin by her side.
Beverly was born on January 16, 1939 to Green Weston (GW) Trawick and Ethel Bennie Trawick in Brownwood Texas, where she grew up, graduating Brownwood High School, excelling both as a talented vocalist and musician, as well as a promising artist.
In 1956, Beverly enrolled at Texas Tech University, where she met her future husband Frank. They were married December 28, 1958 at Brownwood United Methodist Church. They remained together for 54 years, until Frank's death in 2013. They lived in Amarillo TX, Abilene TX, and Columbus OH, before moving to Corpus Christi in 1973. Together, they raised two sons, Mark Weston Ray, and Steven Frank Ray.
Once her boys were teenagers, Beverly began a career in the Banking Industry, serving for several years as Marketing Officer at Texas Commerce Bank in Corpus Christi. At the age of 56 Beverly earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and 2 years later a Master of Arts degree in Psychology both from Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi. She obtained her Psychology license, and worked in that field until she and Frank retired. They moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina to be near their son Steven, his wife Marti, and their two grandsons, Sam and Jesse. Upon Frank's passing in 2013, Beverly moved back to Corpus Christi to be near her son Mark. During her life Beverly enjoyed playing golf, traveling, singing, playing the piano and painting.
Beverly is predeceased by her parents, husband James Frank Ray Jr, son Steven Frank Ray and brother Weston Ramah Trawick.
Beverly is survived by her son Mark Weston Ray (Robin), of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter in law Martha Jo Bradshaw Ray and grandsons Samuel Bradshaw Ray and Jesse Paul Ray of Turkey, North Carolina.
A self-described "cradle to grave" Methodist, Beverly transferred her membership from Pinehurst United Methodist Church, to First United Methodist Church in Corpus Christi. During her life she participated in all facets of church life within the congregations she belonged to. In that spirit, in lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 South Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401-3551.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30am Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Sanctuary at First United Methodist Church, Corpus Christi, TX.
The family would like to thank Bethany and Abel with Kindred Hospice, and family physician and friend Dr. Robert Webster for their kind and patient guidance through this difficult time.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 8, 2019