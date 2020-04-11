|
Beverly Jane Johnson Hartzog
Odem - Beverly Jane Johnson Hartzog, age 83, passed away on April 9, 2020. She was born on April 22, 1936 to Eldor A.N. Johnson and Gertrude Florence (Caywood) Johnson in N. Little Rock, Arkansas. She was raised in N. Little Rock, AR, Temple, TX, and Corpus Christi, TX. She graduated from Temple High School in 1954.
Beverly married husband, A. Wayne Hartzog, of Rio Hondo, TX on December 6, 1959. They shared a wonderful fifty three years together before his passing. Beverly was a loving wife, mother, Mimi, sister and aunt.
Beverly enjoyed traveling with her husband and family. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to them. Beverly's whole focus was being a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her faith and love of God guided her life's journey.
Beverly is preceded in death by her father, Eldor Arvid Nathaniel Johnson; mother, Gertrude Florence (Caywood) Johnson; husband, Arthur Wayne Hartzog; sister, Barbara Jean (Johnson) Schader; uncle, Oliver Johnson; brothers-in-law, Drayton A. Schader and Timothy King Hartzog Sr.; father-in-law, Arthur Purvis (Mike) Hartzog and mother-in-law, Mary Ruth (Gramtham) Hartzog. Left to cherish her memories are her son, Reed Hartzog and wife Blake Elliot Hartzog; daughter, Holly (Hartzog) VanHerpe and husband Todd VanHerpe; her grandchildren, Hayley Hartzog, Greta VanHerpe, Brady Hartzog and Davis VanHerpe; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hartzog, Linda (Larry) Sandell and Lois Hartzog; brother-in-law, Jerry (Jan) Hartzog as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
No visitation will be held due to the Corona Virus Shelter in Place.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, 1301 Haisley Ave. Odem, TX 78370.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020