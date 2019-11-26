|
|
Beverly Jean Owens
Rockport - Beverly Jean Owens, 92, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt,grandmother, great grandmother, and friend, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Beverly Jean was born in Yoakum, Texas on March 6, 1927. She married James Wayne Waddell Jr. on June 21, 1947. They were happily married for 26 years and raised two boys, Ronnie and Gary, that were the joy of her life. After her boys got older, she worked in the San Patricio County Judges office for 30 years. She also owned the Sears catalog store for 14 years in Sinton.Besides enjoying life supporting the boys activities in sports and scouts, she also loved their family life of going to the deer lease and hunting with Wayne and the boys in South Texas.She actually became an avid hunter herself, continuing to hunt even after the death of her husband, Wayne in 1973. In 1979, she married Marion Earl "Pete" Owens. They enjoyed years of traveling to places such as Canada, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, Jamaica, and Europe, along with several other places throughout the United States. Her love of travel continued with her treasured girlfriends' trips.She especially loved actively serving in a variety of organizations. She was a 48+ year member of ESA Sorority, and was proud to be a part of their contribution to build a wing at the that she was able to visit a few years ago. Other important organizations to her were the Lamar Women's Club, Lamar Birthday Club, Red Hat Ladies, Sinton First United Methodist Church where she was a member and worked with the Methodist Crafty Ladies, and Preforming Arts Center of Corpus. Her involvement in the Lamar Community led to her being crowned the Lamar Mardi Gras Queen in 2013. She had a heart for serving others shown by her 19 years of volunteering for the Salvation Army in Sinton and with the Coastal Bend Troop Support in Rockport. Jean was an accomplished artist that has won numerous awards for her acrylic paintings. She was inspired by her Aunt Pearl Dyer of Sinton, and Mary Alice Schuck of Taft, who were also accomplished artists.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willie Mae and Vernon Harris, husband Wayne Waddell, and husband Pete Owens. Step Grandchildren, Daniel Foster Allen, and Jill Marie Glancy.
She is survived by her brother, Vernon Harris (Bertha), Sons, Ronnie Waddell (Pam), Gary Waddell, and Grandchildren, Chris Waddell, Tori Waddell Salyer (Chad), and Cody Waddell (Amanda), Great Grandchildren,Maci and Brynli Salyer, Hunter and Taylor Waddell. Nieces, Cheryl Sharp (John), and Holly Phillip (Mike). Step Children, Sharon Owens Johnson (Thirl), Dana Allen, Step Grandchildren, Gregory Owens Glancy, and Malana Allen Hoskins (Luke). Step Great Grandchildren, Leyla and Ty Hoskins.
Please consider donations in Jean's memory to , or Lamar Volunteer Fire Department.
online condolences can be left at
charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to
Charlie Marshall Funeral Home
814 E. Main St.
Rockport, Texas 78382
361-729-2451
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019