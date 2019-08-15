|
Bill Darwin Wood
Rio Medina - Bill Darwin Wood, of Rio Medina, passed away on August 10, 2019 at the age of 75 years at his home. He was born August 21, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Walter A. Wood and Sissala Alice Moore Wood. Bill was a graduate of Corpus Christi Mary Carroll High School. On April 1, 1967, he married Kathleen Marie. Bill was the sheet metal superintendent of Sechrist-Hall Company in Corpus Christi. He owned and operated his own company in partnership with his brother in the 1980's. In 1999. He was a member of the Portland Masonic Lodge #1411. Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years, Kathleen Wood; daughters and sons-in-law, Sheila and Dr. Dustin Tauferne and Jill and Scot Hrbacek; son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Jessica Wood; 6 grandchildren; in-laws, Dorothy Wood, Fred Van Natta. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Lackland Terrace Church of Christ, 2000 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas 78227. Masonic Services and Interment will follow at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 15, 2019