Bill Moore
Portland - Bill Moore, age 79 of Portland went to be with our Savior Friday September 11, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and Papa. He was dedicated to his family and friends, making strong life long friendships. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being with his family.
Bill was an easy going man, mild mannered, always in good spirits - even when he was feeling bad. He was devoted to his faith. Bill married the love of his life Jann in 1962 and they were married for 57 years.
He will be missed by his sons Todd (Debbie) Moore, Scott (Michelle) Moore, Brother Robert (Betty) Moore, Grand children Courtney Moore, Keaton (Alyssa) Moore, Cassidy (Joey) Summers, Bailey (Josh) Ringer, Meredith (Joe Avila) Moore, 2 Great Grandsons and 3 Great Granddaughters along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will have a small gathering at a later date.
