1/1
Bill Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bill's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bill Moore

Portland - Bill Moore, age 79 of Portland went to be with our Savior Friday September 11, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and Papa. He was dedicated to his family and friends, making strong life long friendships. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and being with his family.

Bill was an easy going man, mild mannered, always in good spirits - even when he was feeling bad. He was devoted to his faith. Bill married the love of his life Jann in 1962 and they were married for 57 years.

He will be missed by his sons Todd (Debbie) Moore, Scott (Michelle) Moore, Brother Robert (Betty) Moore, Grand children Courtney Moore, Keaton (Alyssa) Moore, Cassidy (Joey) Summers, Bailey (Josh) Ringer, Meredith (Joe Avila) Moore, 2 Great Grandsons and 3 Great Granddaughters along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will have a small gathering at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave. Aransas Pass, Texas 78336 361-758-3221




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved