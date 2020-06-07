Billie Jane Johnson



Pasadena - Billie Jane Johnson, 94, was born May 17, 1926 on Simmons and Perry Ranch outside of Robstown, Texas. She passed from this life peacefully on June 4, 2020 in Pasadena, Texas.



Billie grew up on Chapman Ranch, outside of Corpus Christi, which she described as a "wonderful, thriving community." After graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1943, she attended Del Mar College.



When WWII began, Billie started to work at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi. It was there she met Charlie Johnson, a young pilot in training. They were married on May 18, 1946 at the Naval Air Station Chapel. In 1947 they moved from Chapman Ranch to Bishop, Texas where they lived happily for 68 years. During that time, she worked in the Biology Department at Texas A&I University for 23 years.



She loved sewing, playing bridge, having afternoon coffee with friends and the Red Hat Society. In 2015, to be close to their only daughter, they made their home in Pasadena, Texas.



Billie is preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Charlie, and her sister Mary (Tom) Inglis. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Mary Jayne (Jim) Holden, her three grandchildren, Shawn (Becky) Holden, Kevin Holden, Jill (Mariano) Calderone and her special niece Patti Gayle (Michael) Horne. She will also be fondly missed by her eight great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 10AM to 11AM with service to start at 11AM at Grand View Funeral Home, 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, Texas 77505. Graveside Service will begin at 12:00PM on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bishop Cemetery, CR 6 at CR 79 A, Bishop, Texas 78343.



In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Restland Memory Park Cemetery, P.O. Box 142 Bishop, Texas 78343 or the Bishop Church of Christ, P.O. Box 756 Bishop, Texas 78343.









