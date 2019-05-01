|
Billie Jo Boyle Carl
Bee County - Billie Jo Boyle Carl, 92, passed away April 27, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born May 7, 1926 in Ft. Worth, Texas. She married the late William (Bill) E. Carl in 1952 and they lived together in Corpus Christi, Texas for 42 years before relocating to their ranch in Bee County, Texas in 1994.
Billie is survived by her two daughters, Sandra (Sandi) Carl (Richard Hoepfner) and Melinda (Mendi) Carpenter; two granddaughters, Leah Hoepfner Kennon (Nicholas) and Sydney Carpenter; and great-grandson, William Harris Kennon; and her many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, William E. Carl (2011), 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Billie had a passion for animals and needlepoint. She was also an avid volunteer in her younger years.
The family is so grateful for the care, love and friendship given to Billie by her friend, Victoria Kroen. We are thankful for the care and love provided by Olga Gutierrez, Luis Gonzales, Pam McKinney, and Norma Ousley. We are also thankful for the services and care provided by all the staff of Exclusive Home Health Care and Hospice.
The graveside ceremony and burial will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Seaside Memorial Park. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Gulf Coast Humane Society or Women and Men's Health Services.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 1, 2019