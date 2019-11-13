Services
Billie Elizabeth Webb Loden passed away November 10, 2019, at the age of 90. She was born in Austin on May 27, 1929, the daughter of T.A. Webb and Clara Vollette Webb.

Billie graduated from Austin High School and worked as a secretary and office administrator. She married James Richard Loden in 1949 and they lived in Austin, Elgin, and Webberville before moving to Rockport in 1967. Billie was an avid sportswoman and enjoyed hunting and fishing in freshwater lakes, saltwater bays, and for catfish in rivers and she proudly held the state record for wahoo for several years.

Billie was preceded in death by her beloved husband; her sisters, Acine Webb Hussey and Evelyn Webb Henke; and her brothers, Howard Webb, Milton Webb, and B.T. Webb. She is survived by her sister, Patricia Webb Cunningham of Burleson. She was a beloved and caring aunt to fifteen nieces and nephews, twenty-one great nieces and nephews, and numerous great-great nieces and nephews who have fond memories of never leaving her house without her home-made candies and fudge and a soda from the outside fridge. Billie also leaves behind many special and dear friends and neighbors.

Pallbearers are Chris Cunningham, Scott Cunningham, Sean Cunningham, Chad Maxwell, Chris Maxwell, and Kyle Maxwell. For those desiring, donations may be made in Billie's memory to the .

A Visitation will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday November 16, 2019 2:00pm. Graveside Service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Austin, TX on Sunday, November 17 at 1:00pm.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019
