Billie Ruth Linscomb
Odem - Billie Ruth Linscomb, passed away December 1, 2019 at home in Odem, Texas. She was born on November 26, 1929 in Gander Slu, near Luling, Texas.
She was preceded by her beloved husband, AJ Linscomb; brother, Jack ; parents, George Wyatt and Alba Ruth Smith.
She is survived by her only son, Joe Linscomb and loving wife Trudy of Odem; granddaughter, Rachel Wagner and husband Ross Wagner; great grandsons, Joshua Lara and Allan Wagner; grandson, Jonathan Linscomb and wife Jamie Linscomb; great granddaughter, Jodi Linscomb; great grandson, Bo Linscomb, all of Freer, Texas.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sawyer George Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, December 6, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held at Sawyer George Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Odem.
She will be missed.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019