Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Billy Lewis Hunter


1935 - 2019
Billy Lewis Hunter Obituary
Billy Lewis Hunter Age 85 passed away on Sept. 25, 2019. He was born on Feb. 3, 1935 to Joe Mint Hunter and Eulah Hunter and graduated from Borger High School in 1952. Billy served in the United States Army and was stationed in Paris, France. After he served he worked for United States Postal Service for 45 years in several positions including Carrier, Clerk, Post Master and Supervisor. He was instrumental in the creation of the current zip code system. After he left the U.S. Postal Service he volunteered at the U.S.S. Lexington and at the Corpus Christi International Airport. He was married for 54 years to his loving wife Shirley Hunter.Billy was a loving husband, father, uncle, brother and son. He was a devoted family man with a kind soul and was honest to a fault. He will be dearly missed. Billy Lewis Hunter is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Elmer, Calvin, Joe Hunter and his sister Mary Miller. He is survived by his wife Shirley Hunter, his sons Fred Kemper and Paul Hunter, 2 grand children, 4 great grand children and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 29, 2019
