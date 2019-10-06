|
|
Billy Wayne Torno
Sandia - Billy Wayne Torno, 80, of Sandia, Texas passed away on October 4, 2019.
He was born on November 23, 1938 in Floresville, Texas to Otto Karl and Maggie Torno.
Billy was a military veteran, serving four years in the Army. He retired as a Service Manager from Al Willeford Chevrolet. Billy was a member of the Church of Christ in Mathis, Texas, and was a registered Choctaw Indian through the Nation of Oklahoma.
Preceding in death are his parents and three brothers: Oscar, Karl and Pat Torno.
He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Torno; two daughters: Cindy Minor (Benny) of Sandia, Texas and Connie Beseda (Tim) of New Braunfels, Texas; two sons: Derald Torno (Mary) of Sandia, Texas and Gary Torno (Jana) of Portland, Texas; a sister: Alpha Lee Rapach of Corpus Christi; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The committal service with military honors will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.
Donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019