Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home
Sinton, TX
View Map
Committal
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Billy Torno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Billy Wayne Torno


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Wayne Torno Obituary
Billy Wayne Torno

Sandia - Billy Wayne Torno, 80, of Sandia, Texas passed away on October 4, 2019.

He was born on November 23, 1938 in Floresville, Texas to Otto Karl and Maggie Torno.

Billy was a military veteran, serving four years in the Army. He retired as a Service Manager from Al Willeford Chevrolet. Billy was a member of the Church of Christ in Mathis, Texas, and was a registered Choctaw Indian through the Nation of Oklahoma.

Preceding in death are his parents and three brothers: Oscar, Karl and Pat Torno.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, Marilyn Torno; two daughters: Cindy Minor (Benny) of Sandia, Texas and Connie Beseda (Tim) of New Braunfels, Texas; two sons: Derald Torno (Mary) of Sandia, Texas and Gary Torno (Jana) of Portland, Texas; a sister: Alpha Lee Rapach of Corpus Christi; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton. The committal service with military honors will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi.

Donations may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or .

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.