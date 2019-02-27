|
|
Birdie Mills
02/27/2019
Birdie Henrietta Williams Mills, daughter of the late James and Mandy Coleman Williams, was born June 29, 1937 in Morgan City, Louisiana. On Friday, February 22, 2019, her journey here ended at the Methodist West Hospital in Houston, Texas as God called her home to her eternal rest. She attended the public schools in Morgan City, Louisiana where she was a basketball star and the most popular girl in her class. After graduating from Sumpter Williams High School, she relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas to live with her sister. She met and eventually married the love of her life, Cornelius D. Mills, Jr. She professed her faith in Jesus Christ at an early age at Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church and was later water baptized. She was a member of Shiloh Church of God in Christ.
Birdie, like her mother, had a great love for cooking and her skills were truly undeniable. She was known to prepare a feast at a moment's notice. She cooked like that practically everywhere she went. Her concern was that there was always more than enough food for everyone. She worked for a while for the West Oso Independent School District and made a tremendous impact on the young lives she came in contact with. She formed a drill team and was a mentor to many. She was a second mom to a host of students, neighborhood kids, and family friends. In Corpus, she was known as Mrs. Mills or Mama Mills. In Morgan City, it was Birdie, Bert, or Bertee. In Crockett, TX, she was known as Cousin Bertha. She was the baby of her family who was a shining star. She loved of God and was blessed with the gifts of love, compassion, and understanding. Her laughter and smiles were infectious. She had a magnetic personality that drew people to her and no one ever felt like they were a stranger when they encountered her. She and her husband gave leadership to her High School Reunion during 2003 and 2004. Classmates who had not been home for 30 and 40 years returned for those two events. They were given a key to city by the mayor. She and her husband traveled across the globe to places such as China, Germany, and throughout the Caribbean Islands. She was family oriented and took pleasure in creating family memories. She leaves a wonderful legacy.
Birdie, is preceded in death by her husband Cornelius D. Mills Jr.; her parents, James and Mandy Coleman Williams, her brother, James Williams, Jr.; daughter in - law, Jackie Carter Mills, brother in-law Charles Lee Green Sr., sister in-law, Virgie L. Polk, Grandparents, Dennis and Almeta Virgin Williams, Horace and Rosetta Dennis Coleman; Great Grandparents, Jim and Emmaline Williams, Gatley and Mary Jane Washington Virgin, Robt. and Charlotte Jackson Coleman, Sam and Josephine Mangle Dennis; and Great Great Grandparents, Bob and Anika Mangle.
Birdie lived her life to the fullest. She leaves to cherish her memory: her children Cornelius Dwight Mills Houston, Texas; Cynthia Mills Cooper (Troy) Houston, TX; Stephanie Mills Clarks (Anthony) Houston, Texas; two sisters: Yvonne Williams Wilson (Paul), Morgan City, LA; Genevieve Williams Green, Corpus Christi, TX; two sister in-laws: Florence Parson Williams, Berwick, LA and Brenda Kinney, Dallas, Texas; 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Job Well Done!
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 27, 2019