Blaine Keith "B.K." Farnsworth



Corpus Christi, TX



Blaine Keith "B.K." Farnsworth, passed away unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 at the age of 90.



B.K. was born in Adams Township, Ohio, on July 26, 1928. He graduated from Newark High School in Ohio and then joined the United States Navy soon after.



B.K. served a long, distinguished career in the Navy. It was his love of aviation that drew him to want to be a Naval pilot, and while he wasn't able to fulfill that particular desire, early in his career, he became a crack aviation electrical system's technician, working on airplanes on the USS Hornet and USS Ranger aircraft carriers in the 1950's. Possessing both technical and communication skills, he also served as an instructor of basic electricity for the Navy. Despite lacking a college education, he worked his way up the ranks of the Navy, to eventually become a Lieutenant Commander.



It was during his Navy career (circa 1954) B.K. met the love of his life and eventual wife of 43 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Pullen, whom he affectionately referred to as "Gal". She (along with their 2 young sons (Daniel and Christopher) accompanied him wherever the Navy took him; from Florida to California, Kansas, Morocco Africa, and finally Texas. It was in Texas that B.K. and Betty had their 3rd child, Diane, in 1971.



B.K. was not a stern, commanding, military-style leader of men. He was promoted and respected because of his superior technical skills, ability to lead by example, and his ability to communicate and engage with virtually everyone he met. He retired from the Navy after 26 years of service, in 1972 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



He transitioned to civilian life, working as a Planning Technician for the City of Corpus Christi Planning Department for another 25 years, before retiring at the age of 70. With the city, he was known for his excellent drafting, mapping and graphics skills, along with his warm, easy-going personality.



B.K. was a man of many talents. He could wire a house, build a patio, design model aircraft, and repair virtually anything mechanical or electrical. He loved all things aerial and mechanical, especially motorcycles, which he rode most of his life.



B.K. might be most remembered for what he was as a husband, father, grandfather, and friend. A man of incredible love, patience, and calm; always there to help support his sometimes emotional "Gal" Betty, help his children with their homework, teach them to swim, and repair the cars they had abused as teenage drivers. Just as memorable was the example he led on how to treat other people. He always found the good, redeeming qualities in folks, regardless of their background, ethnic origin, or personality. He truly never uttered a negative word about anyone he ever met.



And while late in his life B.K. suffered from Alzheimer's disease that took a toll on his memory, he never forgot how to feel and express his love, respect, and gratitude to those around him. He will surely be missed.



B.K. leaves behind his children Daniel L. Farnsworth, wife Brenda, Christopher A. Farnsworth, wife Zina, daughter, Diane E. Farnsworth, and grandchildren Kristen N. Farnsworth, Nicholas C. Farnsworth, Keri L. Farnsworth, and Kevin M. Farnsworth, and younger brother Wayne Farnsworth. He was preceded in death by Betty, his beloved wife and life's partner, who passed in 1997.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel at 4357 Ocean Drive, Corpus Christi, TX. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM (same day). Interment will follow with military honors at Seaside Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at .