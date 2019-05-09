|
Blanche Evelyn Bushong Cowan
- - (July 11, 1925 — May 3, 2019)
Blanche Evelyn Bushong Cowan went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the age of 93. Blanche was born on July 11, 1925 to James R. (Ted) and Barbara Hunt Bushong in the St. Paul, Texas area. She was married to Prentice R. Cowan for 40 years before his passing in 2015.
Blanche worked as a bookkeeper for many years at First National Bank in downtown San Antonio, Texas. Blanche and Prentice lived in Spain and Portugal for several years. She was a lover of all animals, especially her cats and dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents James R. (Ted) and Barbara Hunt Bushong; her husband Prentice R. Cowan; brothers Frank R. Bushong and James Stanley Bushong. She is survived by her daughter Bonnie Gale Cowan Griffies; sisters-in-law Christine Bushong and Bobbie Bushong; nieces Debbie Pinkston, Cindy Cotten, Michelle Steinmetz (Bron) and Sarah Austin (Cliff); nephew Billy Cowan (Norma); cousins Robert Bushong (Beverly), Brenda Cline (Kim), Helen Hobbs, Charles Fritcher (Kathy), Jody Fritcher (Terrie); numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
The family would like to extend special thanks and gratitude to her caregivers and dear friends Ramona
Tomlin, Pat and Fernando Paloma and the Vasquez family (Sonny, Gloria and Laura). Thank you to Cima
Hospice for the kind and loving care during her final days. To those who wish, donations can be made in her memory to the .
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9 from 9:30 —11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to begin at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment will be at Sinton Cemetery located at 500 Cemetery Road Sinton, Texas 78387 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 9, 2019