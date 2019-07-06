Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Hawthorn Suites
1442 SPID
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobbi Tanguma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma Obituary
Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma

CORPUS CHRISTI - Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma 53- Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend passed away Wednesday May 29th 2019 with her family by her side. Bobbi Was born December 3rd 1965 to Robert and Doris Rhea in Corpus Christi TX. She is preceded in death by her mother Doris Rhea. She is survived by her father Robert Rhea, her sister Kimberly Rhea, her husband Joe Richard Tanguma Sr., her niece Lilly Barrientez and her three children Tony Guardado, J.R. Tanguma, and Tiana Tanguma. Along with five grandchildren three boys and two girls ages 20 months, two, four, twelve, and fourteen years old. A memorial service will be held Sunday July 7th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorn Suites 1442 SPID Corpus Christi, TX 78416
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.