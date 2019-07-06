|
Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma
CORPUS CHRISTI - Bobbi Lynne Rhea Tanguma 53- Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend passed away Wednesday May 29th 2019 with her family by her side. Bobbi Was born December 3rd 1965 to Robert and Doris Rhea in Corpus Christi TX. She is preceded in death by her mother Doris Rhea. She is survived by her father Robert Rhea, her sister Kimberly Rhea, her husband Joe Richard Tanguma Sr., her niece Lilly Barrientez and her three children Tony Guardado, J.R. Tanguma, and Tiana Tanguma. Along with five grandchildren three boys and two girls ages 20 months, two, four, twelve, and fourteen years old. A memorial service will be held Sunday July 7th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hawthorn Suites 1442 SPID Corpus Christi, TX 78416
