Bobbie Jeanette Harral Eastwood
Allen - Bobbie Jeanette Harral Eastwood, 79, most recently of Allen,TX left us Tuesday, April 21, 2020 to attend the ultimate craft show. We are pretty sure the angel earrings she so loved to make helped carry her there. Before moving to Allen she loved the 57 years she lived in San Marcos. She graduated from Southwest Texas State. She made many lifelong friends working at the San Marcos Telephone Company/CenturyTel for almost 35 years.
Bobbie was born November 1, 1940 in Corpus Christi, TX. She was very much adored by her parents Elmo Blackston and Ferne Marie Harral. She was proud to have been in the first class of Seniors to graduate from Carroll High School as Salutatorian. She and her friends spent many hours on the beach and water skiing while being pulled behind the boat the Bobbie J.
Bobbie left an impression on everyone she met with her quick wit and well-timed zingers. She was a mix of charm and feistiness who never met a stranger, with a larger than life personality. She was very generous and always willing to help those in need.
She loved attending craft shows and Market Days in Wimberley and enjoyed many years of selling her hand made wares and jewelry. She had as much fun selling stuff as she did visiting with almost every person in attendance. Give her a Thursday newspaper and she could plot the most efficient route to hit every Garage Sale listed.
She loved the Dallas Cowboys unconditionally and we all know what a feat that has been. She also loved the San Antonio Spurs and Halloween. She was a very proud Texan and loved the Texas Flag décor she had while she lived at LaVista in her later years in San Marcos.
She loved fishing and went on many deep-sea fishing trips with friends, many of whom worked with her at the phone company. She enjoyed staying at The Dunes condominiums in Port Aransas as often as she could. And if a poker game were to pop up in her presence she wanted to be dealt in.
She loved "playing in the dirt" as she called it and was always surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants. It can not be left unsaid that her love of TexMex Mexican food had no match.
She is survived by daughters Kimberly Eastwood and Michael Bowker, Kristy Eastwood Posey and Tom Posey. Grandchildren Samantha Posey Wenske and Luke Wenske, Mason Bowker and Austin Bowker. She told us to make sure that her faithful feline companion Reginald "Reggie" Utah Eastwood was also mentioned.
"Mimi" as she was known by family will be greatly missed, never forgotten and fondly remembered by many. The last conversation Mimi had with Kristy Mimi said, "I have a lot to do today." Of this, mom, we have no doubt.
Because of current events and not being allowed to gather, as soon as we are able, a Celebration of Life will be held in San Marcos. If anyone is interested in attending please email Kimberly at [email protected] for more details once we have them.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020