Bobby AlmagerCorpus Christi - Lieutenant Bobby Almager passed away on July 10, 2020 as the age of 53 of COVID 19 complications.He is survived by his wife Terry Almager and Daughters Josey, Rebecca, and Stephanie Almager of Corpus Christi, TX. As well as his Parents - Jose Angel and Mary Louisa Almager of Stanton, TX. Brother David and wife Anna Almager of Stanton, TX. Sister Jo Ann Almager and partner Barbara Holguin of Odessa, TX and Brother Gilbert and wife Gina Almager of Allen, TX. Sister in Law Trinidad Garza of Seattle, WA and Brother In-Law Arnold and wife Liza Hernandez of Austin TX. 11 Nephews and Nieces, 1 great nephew and numerous Aunts, uncles and cousins.He is proceeded in death by Brother Frank Almager and Niece Deanna Almager.Bobby was born on October 11, 1966 in Seminole, TX to Jose Angel and Maria Louisa Almager. He grew up in a loving family as the oldest brother to three brothers and one sister in Stanton, TX. He graduated from McMurry University in 1990 with a degree in Fine Arts in Abilene, Texas. He moved to Corpus Christi in 1996 where he later met and married the love of his life whom he lovingly named "Precious" and they raised their three beautiful daughters.Bobby has noted, "My mission statement is to be in harmony, to cooperate, to share, and to love life in both my work and home life. To do 3 things everyday: Laugh, Think, and To be moved to some type of emotion."Bobby was driven, dedicated and proudly served as a Public Safety Officer and Firefighter for the Corpus Christi International Airport for 24 years and Abilene Regional Airport for five years before that. Bobby was committed to public service. He was a Master Aircraft Rescue Firefighter, E.M.T., Master Peace Officer and instructor.The family would like to thank their friends and family, their St. Paul the Apostle church family and his fire fighter family for their continued support.Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Funeraria Del Angel Everhart at 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.