Bobby Gene Gillespie
New Braunfels - Bobby Gene Gillespie received his heavenly wings accompanied by singing angels on April 2, 2019 from the Eden Hills Willows in New Braunfels, TX, where he left dementia. Bobby was born October 22, 1938 in Refugio County, Texas, one of 10 children of Raymond and Frieda Gillespie.
Bobby spent his career in the oil & gas industry, first as a roughneck on a drilling rig, then at Coastal States in 1962, retiring from Valero in 1982. He was partner/owner in several oil and gas transportation companies in Corpus Christi, TX area until 2004. From 1999 until 2011, he worked as a pipeline inspection contractor, taking him and his wife, Tommie, to work together on projects in several states. Bobby always said you just can't get pipelining out of your blood.
Bobby had several hobbies, farming which was a job but became enjoyable, woodworking, building, tinkering, tractor mowing, breaking and rebuilding... reworking many projects with his hoarded materials that might be needed as not to have to travel to town to buy. He could fix anything with old wire, duct tape, or a contraption he might have invented.
Bobby enjoyed playing music; guitar and harmonica, or accordion at family get-togethers. He liked watching the little ones observe him and want to participate.
In 1960, Bobby married Sandra Jean Haertig and raised 3 children, mostly in Woodsboro, until 1995. Bobby leaves behind a wife, Tommie Gillespie, where they resided in New Braunfels, TX since 2015, a daughter Rene Gillespie (Larry) Law residing in Gotebo, OK , son Jeff Gillespie (Tina) of Woodsboro, TX, and son Jason Gillespie (Molly) of Portland, TX, a step daughter, Tera (Regan) Foster of San Antonio and step son Thomas Lankford of Houston, TX. 8 Grandchildren, and 5 step grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. A sister, Bo (Valla Lee) Brown of LaFayette, LA, a sister, Biddie (Vida Marcelle) Hilman of Port O'Connor, TX, Peggy Joy Longmire of Woodsboro, TX and a brother, Buddy (Raymond Ray) Gillespie of Woodsboro, TX. A sister in law, Dina (Darryll) Howerton of Dallas, TX and Rusty (Holly) Reichert of Cypress, TX and numerous nieces and nephews. Late brothers, Vernon Earl, Norman Fuzzy William, and Milton Alvin (Mary) Gillespie, and late sisters Audrey Vivian Vickers and Tiny (Ellna Louise) McAdams.
Bobby Gillespie was a bigger than life, quiet, gentle, generous, a little quirky and a very loved man with the biggest hands ever seen and with funny wit he kept till the end. Bobby will be missed!
Celebration of Life Services will be April 13, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 507 Second St. Bayside, TX 78340, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Dennis Henneke Foundation or .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 7, 2019