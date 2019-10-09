|
Bobby Lee Leach
Corpus Christi - Bobby Lee Leach was born January 15, 1931 in Florien, Sabine Parish, Louisiana to parents Curtis C. Leach, Sr. and Nellie Ballard Leach. He died on October 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Bobby is survived by his wife and their children Diane Leach Riehs (Ronald) of Austin; Robert Bryan Leach (Theresa) of Florence, SC & their children Eric (Justine), Ethan (Annmarie with baby Gideon) & Brandon ( Linda) and Kent Andrew Leach (Lynn) Plano, TX & their children Ryan & Caroline. He is preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, brother Curtis C. Leach, Jr. (Doris).
Bobby grew up playing basketball, was valedictorian of his high school class and awarded the American Legion Award in Florien, LA. He went to Northwestern State College, Natchitoches, LA studying education, until he received an invitation from the U. S. Army. After completing his training as a Combat Engineer at Fort Leonard Wood, MO he was assigned to the Far East Command Eighth Army in Korea serving two years in the Korean conflict. In the fall of 1953, he returned to NSC to graduate and met Beverly Jane Smith. They married in 1955.
Always active, Bobby was dedicated to his work as a Petroleum Landman. He was first employed with United Gas, acquired by Pennzoil and then by Devon. In 1967, he was appointed an Honorary Kentucky Colonel. Bobby loved the outdoors. He was a Master Gardener and an avid fisherman and hunter.
Bobby, Bryan & Kent were active with the scouts in FUMC Troop 3. This special group of young men went on many campouts, canoe trips, Philmont, and jamborees. Many of these scouts achieved the rank of Eagle, including his sons, Bryan and Kent. Bobby was awarded The Silver Beaver and earned his Wood Badge. Bobby was also proud of his Kilgore College Rangerette, daughter Diane, an artist and Development Director.
For many years at FUMC Bobby ushered, served on Church Council, Stewardship Chair, assisted with the initiation of the Stephen Ministry program and served on many committees. Bobby was the ultimate exerciser and a Charter Member of C.C.A.C. Bobby was greatly loved and admired by all who knew him.
Celebration of Life service is Saturday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline, with The Reverend Pamela Dykehouse officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Dr. Corpus Christi, TX 78401 to benefit Scout Troop 3 or the FUMC Stephen Ministry Program.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019