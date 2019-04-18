|
Bobby Lee Snodgrass
Corpus Christi - On Monday, April 15th, 2019, Bobby Lee Snodgrass, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 80 in Corpus Christi, TX.
Bob was born on August 21, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana to Ernie and Faye Snodgrass. He served as an Auxiliary Policeman in Wichita, Kansas before beginning a career with the airlines; Braniff International, then retiring from Southwest Airlines after 25 years of service.
He married Donna Arlene Huffman on November 17, 1956. They raised two daughters, Cindy and Kathy, and one son, Curt. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and BBQing for others. He served often at the Ronald McDonald House. He was known for his quick sense of humor and his compassionate heart and spirit.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ernie, and his mother, Faye. He is survived by his wife Donna, and two children, Kathy Simmons and Curt Snodgrass; five grandchildren, Courtney Kaczorowski, Blake Snodgrass, Lindsey Klammer, Justin Ronk, and Chris Knesek. He was blessed with six great-grand children.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at Annaville Baptist Church in Corpus Christi at 9am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, 3402 Fort Worth St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019