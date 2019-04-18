Services
Annaville Baptist Church
4025 Violet Rd
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Annaville Baptist Church
Corpus Christi, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Snodgrass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby Lee Snodgrass


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby Lee Snodgrass Obituary
Bobby Lee Snodgrass

Corpus Christi - On Monday, April 15th, 2019, Bobby Lee Snodgrass, loving husband and father of three children passed away at the age of 80 in Corpus Christi, TX.

Bob was born on August 21, 1938 in Evansville, Indiana to Ernie and Faye Snodgrass. He served as an Auxiliary Policeman in Wichita, Kansas before beginning a career with the airlines; Braniff International, then retiring from Southwest Airlines after 25 years of service.

He married Donna Arlene Huffman on November 17, 1956. They raised two daughters, Cindy and Kathy, and one son, Curt. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and BBQing for others. He served often at the Ronald McDonald House. He was known for his quick sense of humor and his compassionate heart and spirit.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ernie, and his mother, Faye. He is survived by his wife Donna, and two children, Kathy Simmons and Curt Snodgrass; five grandchildren, Courtney Kaczorowski, Blake Snodgrass, Lindsey Klammer, Justin Ronk, and Chris Knesek. He was blessed with six great-grand children.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2019, at Annaville Baptist Church in Corpus Christi at 9am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, 3402 Fort Worth St., Corpus Christi, TX 78411.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.