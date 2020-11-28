Bobby Pullin
Corpus Christi - On Tuesday November 24, 2020 Bobby Allen Pullin, loving husband, son, brother and friend to many passed away at the age of 42. Bobby was born October 31, 1978 in Corpus Christi, TX to Bobby "Butch" and Claudia Pullin. He was a brilliant entrepreneur with a passion for the business he built.
Bobby loved traveling with his loving wife Kendra, as well as roping with his dad and roping buddies. He had a passion for hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He enjoyed every opportunity to spend time with his beloved family and friends over good food and conversation. He was well known for his quick wit, infectious laugh and compassionate spirit.
Bobby was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Bobby Clyde Pullin, his maternal grandparents Doris Ursell Lowrance, and Thomas W Lowrance. He is survived by his wife Kendra, paternal grandmother Genelda Johnston, his parents Bobby "Butch" and Claudia (Lowrance) Pullin, sister Becky (Ty) Putnam, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at Hamman Excavating details to be announced as well as a memorial team roping also to be announced.