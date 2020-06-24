Bobby Ray CarpenterCorpus Christi - Bobby Ray Carpenter, age 77, went to his Eternal home on June 19, 2020. He was born to Cleda McFarland and Elam Carpenter. Bobby was raised in both Texas and Oklahoma. He graduated from George West High School in 1961. He served in the US Airforce from 1961-1965. Bobby truly enjoyed serving as an Airforce Medic at Chateauroux AFB, France. He met his French wife, Raymonde, and married her in 1965. Bobby and Raymonde have been married for 54 years and have three children, 6 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Bobby retired, from the US Customs Service where he served as a Federal Special Agent. Bobby enjoyed participation in shooting, hunting and being outdoors in nature. He will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, amazing intellect, reliability, sparkling blue eyes and his love of nature. His wife, Raymonde, always said that Bobby is her "rock". Dependable and loyal, Bobby served his family well. Bobby Ray Carpenter, you will be dearly missed. We love you!