Bobby Ray Johnson
Mathis - Mathis, Texas
Bobby Ray Johnson, 80 passed away April 30, 2019. He was born September 1, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Claude M. and Mabel Upton Johnson. He was lovingly known as Poppa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Uncle Bob to his nieces and nephews and Big Bob to everyone else.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Johnson; sister, Sue Mills.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Vivian Johnson of Mathis; two sons, Bobby R. Johnson, Jr. his wife, Chris, their six children and two great-grandchildren, Travis Johnson, his wife, Lainie, their three daughters and one great-grandchild; numerous nieces nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held from 2:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Memorial service will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Aransas Pass.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Aransas Pass, South Texas Children's Home in Beeville or the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019