Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Aransas Pass, TX
View Map
Bobby Ray Johnson Obituary
Bobby Ray Johnson

Mathis - Mathis, Texas

Bobby Ray Johnson, 80 passed away April 30, 2019. He was born September 1, 1938 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Claude M. and Mabel Upton Johnson. He was lovingly known as Poppa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Uncle Bob to his nieces and nephews and Big Bob to everyone else.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Johnson; sister, Sue Mills.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Vivian Johnson of Mathis; two sons, Bobby R. Johnson, Jr. his wife, Chris, their six children and two great-grandchildren, Travis Johnson, his wife, Lainie, their three daughters and one great-grandchild; numerous nieces nephews, brothers-in law and sisters-in-law.

Visitation will be held from 2:00p.m.-8:00p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass. Memorial service will be held at 10:30a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Aransas Pass.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Aransas Pass, South Texas Children's Home in Beeville or the .



Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com



Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 3 to May 4, 2019
